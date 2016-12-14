Injured Chick-fil-A employee works to feed homeless for Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WTVM) – A Chick-fil-A employee in Indianapolis, IN who was injured in a car accident continues to work for a good cause just before Christmas.

In a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A customer Cameron Nelson commended Jakeen Tayler for working the cash register in a neck brace and a sling.

“We sneeze too hard and decide to call in, but he’s workin’ like nothing’s wrong,” Nelson posted.

When Nelson asked him what happened Taylor shared that he was involved in a car accident, but wanted to work to feed the homeless for Christmas and needed the cash.

After seeing Taylor’s determination despite his injuries, Nelson started a GoFundMe page that exceeded the goal of $2,500. After sharing Taylor’s story, the public contributed to the good cause raising more than $11,000.

"For anyone to work in those conditions is commendable, but it's amazing for someone in his generation to have that type of work ethic," said Nelson.

