Most Wanted: Man, woman wanted for financial crimes in Columbus

Columbus police are searching for a man wanted for fraud, who may have deposited checks into an account belonging to another person.

The checks were stolen from a woman's purse during a car break-in.

Police are also looking for a woman wanted for identity theft. They say she tried to open an account in someone else's name at T-J Maxx. She was successful in doing so at other merchants, according to police.

If you recognize the suspects, you're asked to call the Columbus Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit at the number on your screen at (706) 225-4381.



Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.