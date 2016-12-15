VIDEO: Washington man rigs package to combat thieves

The female thief thought she was getting away with Jaireme Barrow's package - but she was very wrong. (Source: Jaireme Barrow)

TACOMA, WA (WTVM) - A Washington man who was tired of getting his packages stolen off his porch rigged one to give the would-be thief an unexpected surprise.

Jaireme Barrow posted security footage of what looked like a normal package on his front porch. The video then shows someone in a black SUV pulls up alongside Barrow's home and walks across his front yard - something that apparently has occurred before - to steal his packages.

"The reaction you make when you think you've been shot by a 12-gauge while trying to steal a package," Barrow wrote on Facebook on Dec. 13. "It's hard to capture how truly loud this device is, but [expletive] is it effective! 'Tis the season!"

Barrow said packages were stolen from his home four different times, and he's caught each incident on camera. He was fed up, so he rigged a box with an actual blank 12-gauge shell that would release once the package was picked up.

"I wanted to even the playing field a little and make them think twice when considering package theft as a career path," Barrow said.

You can watch the video below. Disclaimer: the video does contain profanities.

