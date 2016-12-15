Columbus teen amputee returns home after more than two months in hospital

The attorney for a Columbus teen says a lawsuit against the Muscogee County School District will move forward.



The 13-year-old is back home after having his leg amputated after a behavioral specialist is accused of body-slamming him at the AIM alternative school on Forrest Road.



Montravious Thomas returned home from the hospital in Atlanta last week, but he still has a long road to recovery.



The attorney for Thomas and his family says he spent more than two months in the hospital after his leg was amputated.



His mother says he was body slammed several times on Sept. 12 at the alternative school by behavioral specialist Bryant Mosley, who says he had to "physically restrain" Thomas because of his behavior.



Attorney Renee Tucker of Forrest B. Johnson and Associates out of Atlanta says Thomas is in good spirits after accepting what happened to his leg. He's determined to not let anything stop him from trying to live a normal life.



"I think the biggest thing is he is thrilled to be back home," said Tucker. "But I think that brings most people as much joy as you can get from that. He's seems to be getting accumulated to the use of his wheelchair and walker and the crutches very well. We are hopeful at sometime at the beginning of the new year he will be fit for a prosthetic. I know that's something he's very much looking forward too."



As for a potential lawsuit, Tucker says they are still waiting on documents from the Muscogee County School District, but she still plans to file suit by the end of the year.



Tucker says she still has not been able to view the full surveillance video of the incident.



She also says a request was made by Columbus police to interview her client, but she is declining that interview.



News Leader 9 has reached out to Columbus police and the attorney for the behavioral specialist. At the time of this publishing, we have not heard back.



