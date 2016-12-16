PHOTO: Actress Octavia Spencer has priceless reaction after POTUS meeting

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVM) - Once you've won an Academy Award, you think you've accomplished a lot - but actress Octavia Spencer had an award-winning reaction to meeting President Barack Obama during a White House screening of her latest film Thursday.

Spencer, along with her co-stars Taraji P. Henson, singer Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, and others were at an advanced screening of the upcoming film Hidden Figures, hosted by first Lady Michelle Obama and White House Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett.

But President Obama made a surprise appearance - and Spencer's reaction after the meeting was captured by the White House Instagram account.

"That face when the President drops by for a visit," the post reads. "Today, the cast of Hidden Figures visited the White House to highlight the stories of Americans who defied stereotypes and broke glass ceilings to advance human space flight, science, and innovation."

The movie, based on the three female African American mathematicians who worked for a segregated NASA and the historical feats of the space race and their contributions with the agency in the 1960's.

The 46-year-old Montgomery, AL native and Auburn University alumna won the Best Supporting Actress award in 2012 for her role in 2011 film The Help

The film hits theaters on Jan. 6.

