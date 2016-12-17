Man shot, killed near Branton Woods Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a homicide early Saturday morning in East Columbus.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Branton Woods Drive and Branton Lane in Columbus around 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man lying in the street next to his car.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 25-year-old Bobby Jerome Seawright, Jr. was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.

Seawright's body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Columbus Police are looking for a suspect described as a black male, 20-35 years-old, medium build, 5’06”-6’00” tall.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and last seen running down Branton Woods Drive toward Forest Road.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus Police at 706-653-3400 or dial 911.

