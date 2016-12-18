Sneak peek inside Kilwin's Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop

Kilwins will open at 1230 Broadway in Columbus, although no date for its official opening has been announced, according to their website.

Kilwins will open at 1230 Broadway in Columbus, although no date for its official opening has been announced, according to their website.

Another business is opening its doors in uptown Columbus, and it’s bringing in almost 20 new jobs.

Kilwin's Chocolate and Ice Cream Shop, located in Uptown Columbus, held its grand opening on Sunday morning.

The first franchise opened its first shop back in 1947 in northern Michigan. Kilwin's now has more than 100 locations across the U.S. and offers all types of treats, including chocolate, fudge, pecan brittle, and more.

The store owners hope customers will taste the difference of freshly made chocolate and contribute to the local economy.



"You're just not going to find another place that hand-makes fudge and paddles it on a table,” said franchise co-owner Matt Moore. “So really, what sets us apart is the quality of the products we make right here in the store, and most importantly, they're right here - in plain view - for everybody to watch as we do it, which makes it even more magical."

This Kilwin's is now the second location in Georgia, with one already open in Atlanta.

The store held a soft opening Saturday night, and the shop owners look forward to bringing in more customers from all over the Chattahoochee Valley.

Additionally, our Jose Zozaya got to take a tour inside the chocolate shop and sampled all the tasty treats.

First on the tour is the freezer, where they store all their ice cream at negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit - flavors like Chocolate Peanut Butter, Raspberry Sorbet, and Superman, which Moore says is always popular with the kids.

"It's fun to watch the little ones eat the Superman, because they end up with blue and yellow - and they're smiling - oh yeah, it's great," Moore said.

There’s also one new flavor called Chattahoochee River Mud Ice Cream, made only for ice cream lovers in the Fountain City.

Now it's over to the fudge section - where everything is cooked, cut and served right out of the kitchen.

"One, we like to give them a free sweet treat when they come in the door, but two, many of the flavors carry over to other products in the store. For example, our sea-salt caramel fudge - we have sea-salt caramels, we have sea-salt caramel ice cream," Moore said.

You also can't forget the caramel apples, assorted and dipped chocolates, and ice-cream cakes - some with a special holiday twist.



Moore says that once the Christmas season is over, they're getting into full swing for Valentine's Day and offering those goodies for everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley.

