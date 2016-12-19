GA woman raises money for abandoned, starved dog named Lucky

Lucky was fostered to a well-known pet sitter and animal advocate - but she allegedly abused Lucky and left him in dire straits. (Source: Kristen Stinnett)

COBB COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A Georgia animal advocate is now taking care of a severely abused foster dog found allegedly abandoned by its last caretaker.

Lucky, a 1-year-old pitbull, was once a healthy, 50-pound dog when he was fostered to a woman known as a local pet sitter and animal lover in November by Justine Stinnett.

But Stinnett says that more than a month later, that she grew concerned after Lucky missed a veterinarian check-up. She detailed the events on her Facebook page Sunday and the posts have captured the attention of animal lovers everywhere.

Stinnett said she rescued Lucky in the hopes to find him a new home.

After trying to contact the woman, Stinnett said that photos sent by the dog's foster parent did not sit well with her. After finding out where she lived, she is disbelief - the woman moved and left Lucky behind. She also left another dog - a blind American bulldog named Simpson adopted from Meriwether County - in another location.

"I then got this message, 'He's on the back porch in a crate. My message didn't go through.' My heart raced as I got out of the car and ran to the back yard," Stinnett chronicled on Facebook.

She found Lucky severely underweight and in a 36' crate in the cold rain - abandoned and scared at a Smyrna, GA home.

"She let him get this way for WEEKS," Stinnett wrote. "She was going to let him die. How could she do this? Why? Why not give him back? Why? His poor little soul. I will never understand. What did I do wrong? How could someone in the rescue community hurt a dog like this?"

Stinnett immediately took Lucky to the veterinarian, where it was discovered he was in bad shape and possibly facing heart failure.

After an emergency room visit Monday at a Locust Grove, GA veterinarian, he is expected to make a full recovery and is resting well.

Meanwhile, Cobb County animal control is launching an investigation into the abuse allegations. The name of the woman in question is not being reported because she has not been charged at this time.

If you wish to Lucky's care, you can find his YouCaring fundraiser page by clicking here. The fundraiser has collected more than $15,000.

We've reached out to Stinnett and the aforementioned pet sitter for comment.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.