Feel Good Friday: This week's uplifting stories for Dec. 23

People often say the news is depressing, and there’s never anything positive being reported.

Well, we’d have to disagree.

While we often cover many tragic cases, we also share many stories of ordinary people spreading hope and happiness throughout their community.

Throughout the week, we’ll compile a list of uplifting or positive stories and share them on Friday.

Take a look at these feel-good stories from earlier this week:

1. The MCSO held a special in-house swearing-in ceremony for the deputy who was hit by a car and missed his graduation.

2. The Jordan High School Auto Club took home first place in a national competition after restoring a 1996 Ford Mustang.

3. Students, family, and friends are honoring the late Carver High baseball coach David Pollard by continuing a tradition he started two years ago.

4. Mmmmmm, chocolate: Kilwin's Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop officially opened in the Fountain City earlier this week, and our sweet teeth are very happy!

5. The Columbus Cottonmouths paid a special visit to Midtown Medical Center and gifted presents to sick children.

6. Three photographers teamed up with March of Dimes to provide special gifts for families whose babies remain in Saint Luke's Hospital NICU this holiday season.

7. A former NFL player and a nonprofit organization are making life better for an 8 year-old Columbus boy.

If you know of any positive events happening in our community you’d like us to cover, email us and we’ll pass the information on to the newsroom.

Check out our previous Feel Good Friday stories at this link.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.