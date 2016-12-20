Mercedes-Benz raffle to benefit American Heart Association

(WTVM) – There will be an annual raffle to benefit the Greater Columbus American Heart Association on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Mercedes-Benz of Columbus.

Through this raffle and the support of the surrounding community, $260,000 was raised to help fund life-saving researched developed by the American Heart Association in 2015.

There will be two cars given away for the 2016 Heart Raffle. The tickets are $100 and can be purchased by visiting Mercedes-Benz of Columbus located at 7470 Veterans Pkwy.

4 Ways to Purchase Tickets:

Online (click here)

Visit Mercedes-Benz of Columbus at 7470 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA

Call (706) 256-6100

Mail a check to: Attn: 2017 Heart Raffle, PO Box 2527, Columbus, GA 31902 (make checks payable to Mercedes-Benz of Columbus)

Please note that ONLINE ticket sales will end on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at 11 p.m. EST.

Tickets may be tax deductible and net proceeds benefit the Greater Columbus American Heart Association. The Heart Raffle is only open to legal residents of the United States, 18 years of age or older at the time of the drawing. Winners need not be present to win

For more information click here.

