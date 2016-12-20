PLEASE SHARE: Talbot Co. Sheriff's Office search for escaped inm - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

PLEASE SHARE: Talbot Co. Sheriff's Office search for escaped inmate

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Talbot County Sheriff’s Office) (Source: Talbot County Sheriff’s Office)

TALBOT COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a man who escaped police custody Monday. 

Law enforcement officials say on Dec. 19, Samuel Robert Watkins overpowered a deputy while being booked in the Talbot County Jail on a drug charge and escaped on foot. 

Anyone with information please contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8681 or 911.

As of Thursday afternoon, Watkins has not been detained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly