Festivus 2016 is here - let the airing of your grievances begin!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - "I've got a lot of problems with you people, and now you're going to hear about it."

The popular sitcom Seinfeld brought the pop culture classic episode "The Strike," where George's father Frank details his holiday creation. The episode, which aired on Dec. 18, 1997, during the show's ninth season, and has continued its run as one of the classic holiday episodes of any TV series.

Who do you want to tell off or go toe-to-toe with this Festivus? Pile it on in our form below and we will air them on Festivus on Friday, Dec. 23.

Now we have a Festivus miracle just for you - a form where you can air your grievances with us. Did one of your coworkers steal your idea and pitch it to your boss? Did you favorite sports team really blow it this year and you ready to jump ship? Did your husband forget to take out the trash for WEEKS in a row?

Did your boss believe that Festivus wasn't a real holiday (which was actually conceived by writer Daniel O'Keefe in the 1960s)? You can let it all out here.

Key components for Festivus (which can be read here) include:

The Festivus Pole - an alternative to the Christmas tree for those who find tinsel distracting

The Airing of Grievances - before the Festivus dinner, everyone at dinner gets to vent about all of the things the attendees have done to annoy them in the last year.

Festivus dinner - self-explanatory, but it's dinner the night of Festivus

The Feats of Strengths - After dinner, the man of the house gets to go man-to-man with an opponent of his choice. Festivus is not over until the head of the household is successfully pinned.

Here is an explainer from YouTube that can scratch you right where you itch.

Make this a Festivus for the rest of us!

