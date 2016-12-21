VIDEO: GBI releases bodycam footage of shooting that killed 2 GA officers

Jody Smith (L) and Nicholas Smarr (R) were friends through high school and graduated from the police academy together. (Source: Facebook)

An image of the body camera footage right before Minquell Lembrick shot at two police officers in Americus, GA on Dec. 7, 2016. (Source: GBI)

***DISCLAIMER: The video is edited by the GBI to stop just as the first shot at the officers was fired, but the video may be hard for some viewers to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released footage of the incident that led to the shooting death of two police officers in Americus earlier this month.

The GBI released redacted video from a body camera worn by officer Nicholas Smarr with the Americus Police Department on Dec. 7.

The reasoning for the redacted video, per the GBI was, "to protect the privacy and to prevent further trauma, sorrow or emotional injury to the immediate families of these officers." The GBI called what Smarr's body camera video shows as video "that depicts the shootings of two police officers in a graphic and disturbing fashion."

The video shows the officer arriving at the scene, walking into the apartment where the domestic dispute 911 call originated and making contact with the suspect, Minquell Lembrick, as he exited the apartment and was chased.

The video stops as the officers were shot at by the suspect.

[RELATED: Family: Fallen officer died trying to save wounded friend]

Both Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody Smith were shot and later died of their injuries.

Lembrick was found dead inside an Americus home on Dec. 8 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

[RELATED: LISTEN: 911 calls released from Americus shooting]

You can watch the video here:

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.