AL teacher posts ill student's wish to meet Cam Newton

Austin Deckard, 10, is battling a rare disorder that is often misdiagnosed as asthma in children. (Source: Courtney Cooper/Facebook)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - One Alabama teacher is hoping she helps grant the wish of one of her students who's bravely battling a rare childhood disorder.

Courtney Cooper, a teacher at Lakewood Elementary school in Phenix City wrote an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday about her student, Austin Deckard.

Austin, 10, is battling advanced pulmonary hypertension, which is high blood pressure, a rare lung disorder that is often misdiagnosed as asthma in children. The disorder causes great strain on the heart and can lead to heart failure.

Doctors diagnosed the fifth-grader and eldest of three siblings, who is a big Auburn Tigers fan, with it 3 weeks ago and Cooper said his diagnosis was not good. He is currently being treated at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and will have a stent procedure on Dec. 28. His parents, Tim and Cassie Deckard, and helping their son all the way.

"The right side worked so hard for so long, that you can see it beating in his chest through his shirt, and it caused the left ventricle to collapse [and] the heart failure to occur," Cooper said via email.

Cooper wrote that "the doctors fear he might not make it through. Please pray for a miracle."

Her post also asks for one more thing: with Austin being a big Auburn Tigers fan, Cooper wants to help him meet his favorite football player, former Tigers and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Austin's wish is for Newton to come to his 11th birthday party in February but now, family and friends are hoping Newton will grant the wish as soon as possible because of the severity of Deckard's condition.

"Austin may not ever make it to an Auburn football game but I know social media is a strong force that can make things happen," Cooper wrote. "Let's use it for something positive and spread this like wildfire and somehow, someway get the word to Cam Newton and give this precious little boy his wish."

The school's principal and nurse along with Cooper and another P.E. teacher will head to Atlanta Friday to visit Austin.

We spoke with his mother, Cassie Deckard by phone who says Newton is his hero.

"Cam is one of his hero's. Anytime he gets a chance to do any kind of report on him in school he writes it on him," said Deckard.

His mother also says Austin's room is deck out in Auburn and Cam Newton gear.

You can read Cooper's post here. Also, share our post on this story on Facebook to spread Austin's wish!

