Customers, Columbus-based online business at odds over long-awaited orders

A screenshot of the emails sent to the online business inquiring about their orders. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Customers of Columbus business Swoon and Company are calling an online business out after not receiving items that they paid for.

“I ordered on Facebook from Swoon and Company back in the beginning of November,” says Anna Boutwell. “The day after I paid my invoice, I had someone inbox, and she warned me not to purchase from them because she had ordered several months back and had not received her stuff.”

Boutwell hoped that she would not have the same luck, but she did.

Our investigation uncovered that these are not isolated incidents. The company has more 100 complaints on the Better Business Bureau’s website. Their rating from the Bureau is an “F,” the lowest rating possible.

Many of the customers took to social media to air their caution to others who may purchase from the company.

The customers sent emails to the company and claimed that all of them were ignored. One person who posted on the Bureau’s website said she sent 15 messages and never got a response.

When we contacted the company they told us via Facebook, “Due to our Christmas rush, we are unable to respond as quickly as possible and customers have been notified of this."

After reviewing the company's complaints, as seen below, the company was not fulfilling orders as far back as April.

Since our investigation, the company has given News Leader 9 a number for those customers affected to be able to discuss their issues. Swoon and Co. denied our request for an on-camera interview.



The Better Business Bureau gives some suggestions to making sure you don’t fall victim to an online scam:

Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time, and read the fine print before submitting your order.

Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.

Think before your click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that don’t measure up to the promotional hype.

Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.

You can find more tips for safe online shopping on the Better Business Bureau’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.