PLEASE SHARE: CPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Shaillyah Pickett, 15, was last seen walking from the area of 15th Avenue/ 22nd Street.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the number 55 printed on it and blue jeans. She is familiar with the North Highland area to include Wilson Projects, Chase Homes and the 25th Street/ 3rd Avenue and may be headed to that area.

Pickett is described as weighing 180 to 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family is deeply concerned for her safety and if you know her current whereabouts.

Please contact Columbus Police Department E-911 and/or contact Sgt A. Chesser at (706) 653-3449 or (706)653-3400.

