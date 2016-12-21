AL man arrested for sodomy in the Smiths Station area

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a sodomy charge on Wednesday, Dec. 21 around 9:31 a.m.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators served a search warrant at the residence of Jason Lang Edmonds, 41, located in the 200 block of Lee Road 299 in the Smiths Station area of southeast Lee County.

While in the process of searching the residence, investigators contacted Edmonds and arrested him on a charge of Sodomy Second Degree.

A 15-year-old male who resided at the same residence has been identified as the victim. The investigation is on-going and additional charges may be placed.

Sodomy in the second degree is a class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Anyone with any information about this case or any other criminal matter is requested to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crimestoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

