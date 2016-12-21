Lee Co. Sheriff's Office arrests man for burglary

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tallapoosa man for burglary and theft of property on Monday, Dec. 19.

Officials responded to a report of a business burglary in the 12000 block of Lee Road 72 in the Waverly Hall area of northwest Lee County.

It was determined that the store had been entered through a window and that the burglar(s) had stolen approximately $ 300.00 worth of merchandise including beer and cigarettes.

The investigation revealed a suspect later the same day by Lee County investigators. They obtained warrants charging Timothy Lamar Pulliam, 49, of Tallapoosa County with burglary in the third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

Pulliam was arrested in Tallapoosa County on unrelated local charges and is awaiting transfer to the Lee County Detention Facility.

