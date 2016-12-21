Lee Co. Sheriff's Office arrests man for burglary

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Columbus Police have confirmed that one man has died following a shooting incident at an 8th Avenue apartment complex.More >>
Columbus Police have confirmed that one man has died following a shooting incident at an 8th Avenue apartment complex.More >>
Have you ever wondered what happens to items recovered by police that aren't claimed?More >>
Have you ever wondered what happens to items recovered by police that aren't claimed?More >>
Several victims are injured after an accident involving two pick-up trucks on HWY 280 in Smith station.More >>
Several victims are injured after an accident involving two pick-up trucks on HWY 280 in Smith station.More >>
"I had patients at Midtown Medical Center who told us they originally selected a plan where they thought Columbus Midtown would be their in network facility only to learn that their actual in network facility was many, many miles away," said Vice President of Operations Aspirion Health Resources, Suzie Bryan. Bryan said it's situations such as these which pose problems with the current Obamacare in place. “It's been financially difficult for hospitals."More >>
"I had patients at Midtown Medical Center who told us they originally selected a plan where they thought Columbus Midtown would be their in network facility only to learn that their actual in network facility was many, many miles away," said Vice President of Operations Aspirion Health Resources, Suzie Bryan. Bryan said it's situations such as these which pose problems with the current Obamacare in place. “It's been financially difficult for hospitals."More >>
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.More >>
Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
The child, Christian Clay Perkins, an 11-month-old white male child, has been located.More >>
The child, Christian Clay Perkins, an 11-month-old white male child, has been located.More >>