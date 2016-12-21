New Atlanta call center caters towards suicidal veterans

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - A new call center for suicidal veterans has opened up in Atlanta.

The new call center was dedicated Wednesday and it is one of two call centers in the country that serves veterans who are suicidal or experiencing some other crisis.

According to VA statistics, about 20 veterans end their lives every day. The facility has been taking calls from October and the Department of Veteran Affairs hopes the call center will reduce the rollover calls that some veterans have experienced when using the hotline.

“We are within days of being at a point where pretty consistently we're not rolling any calls over,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs said.

The Atlanta center will have about 300 employees when it is fully staffed.

