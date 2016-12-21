Columbus man arrested in connection to July shooting on Calvin Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened in July on Calvin Avenue.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20 police arrested 57-year-old Michael Jones during a traffic stop on Cherokee Avenue.

Jones has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Calvin Avenue shooting happened on July 16, 2016, and the victim did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Jones is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m.

