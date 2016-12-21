VIDEO: CSU student catches huge snapping turtle in the Chattahoochee River

(WTVM) – A Columbus State University student has a hobby outside of his studies including “river treasure hunting.”

Tristan Yaptengco posted an incredible video of his river treasure hunting experience showing him catching a huge snapping turtle and holding it by its tail.

Yaptengco found his river treasures just in the Chattahoochee Valley near the RiverWalk and shared the video on Wednesday.

His YouTube channel has gained some national attention as him and his friend Brandon Jordan received their first sponsorship with Livingston Lures, a company that offers hard bait designed to catch fresh and saltwater fish.

