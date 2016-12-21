Columbus family shares elaborate Christmas lights display

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Christmas spirit is alive and well at one home in the Chattahoochee Valley.

An impressive Christmas light display was done by the Taylor family in Columbus.

The local family even decked out the inside of their home with Christmas trees and other festive decorations.

“All I know is we have a lot of lights, there's a lot of money spent, a lot of time put into it, and a lot of energy, and whenever someone comes in and admire it with us it makes it all worthwhile,” said homeowner Barbara Taylor.

The family also says they do this elaborate display every year.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.