Fire destroys abandoned home on Buena Vista Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A vacant home is now a total loss after an early-morning fire Thursday.

Officials with the Columbus Fire Department said they were called the house, located at 5115 Buena Vista Road, around 5 a.m.

When they arrived, the home was engulfed and is now destroyed. No one was injured in the fire.

No cause of the fire has been determined at this time. Check back for more updates.

