AAA offers Tow-To-Go service for the holidays

With holiday celebrations wrapping up, some may be drinking and will need a safe ride home.

AAA is offering its Tow-To-Go service now until Monday, Jan. 2. AAA will then safely transport them and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

All you have to do is call 885-2-tow-2-go or 855-286-9246.

The service is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

“This next week is usually the busiest time of the year for Tow to Go, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “Please plan ahead to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely.”

It is offered here in Georgia as well as Florida and Tennessee.

Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume. The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation provides Tow to Go to help keep all motorists safe from the dangers of impaired driving.

