Prayers continue for sick east Alabama boy as birthday wish goes viral

Austin Deckard, 10, is battling a rare disorder that is often misdiagnosed as asthma in children. (Source: Courtney Cooper/Facebook)

Austin with a therapy dog at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. (Source: Courtney Cooper)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Prayers and well wishes continue for Austin Deckard, the 10-year-old Phenix City boy who's battling a rare childhood ailment.

His teacher, Courtney Cooper, posted about Austin on her Facebook page - and his birthday wish to meet Auburn Tigers legend and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has gone viral.

Cooper's post has been shared more than 2,700 times and the original story has been shared across the country - including to the NFL, the Carolina Panthers organization, and to Newton himself.

Last month, the fifth-grader was diagnosed with advanced pulmonary hypertension, a rare lung disorder connected to high blood pressure.

Austin told Cooper that his birthday wish was to have Newton come to his birthday party. His birthday is Feb. 11.

Austin is currently being treated at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, and is scheduled to have a stent procedure on Dec. 28. Doctors, however, are not sure if Austin will make it through the procedure.

