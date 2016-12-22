Columbus man arrested for child molestation, terroristic threats

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested and charged with numerous counts, including two counts of child molestation.

In addition to those charges, 37-year-old David Artavian Nelson was charged with terroristic threats and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Nelson was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Nelson will appear in recorder's court on Saturday at 8 a.m., and his case will be continued on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.

