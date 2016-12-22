AL woman thankful for good Samaritan after purse snatching

Tommy Ware (L) stepped in to help Melissa Garner (R) find her purse after three teens snatched it from her car in Phenix City. (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - One Phenix City woman is thankful for the kindness of one stranger who she says tracked down her purse from thieves.

Melissa Garner says her purse was stolen from her car by a few young kids while she inspected a house on Mimosa Drive Wednesday.

Garner says she spotted Tommy Ware, just a few houses away, and asked if he'd seen three teenage boys with her purse.

Her purse had money, a handgun, her medication and other valuables inside.

Ware stepped in, and eventually tracked the teens down and got her purse back, without a few items.

Garner said she is thankful for Ware's kindness and hopes the two can continue their budding friendship.

"I said you will take me to that purse and tell me where it is," Ware said. "He complied with that and he did. It was in a wooden area and we recovered her purse and brought it back to her and she was so thankful but don’t thank me thank God."

