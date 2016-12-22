'Totes 2 Tots' collecting suitcases for GA foster care children

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The number of foster children is on the rise in the state of Georgia with more than 13,000 children in this system this year up from 11,000 last year.

A suitcase drive called "Totes 2 tots" is once again collecting new or gently used suitcases and bags to help these kids.

This is so that children don't have to use trash bags to carry their belongings when they're removed from their homes and placed into foster care.

The drive will be held at New Apostolic Church in Columbus on January 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We have suitcases, we have duffle, we have totes, little suitcases, big suitcases all different sizes. From what I understand we have more teenagers in the system so we are in need of the bigger bags but we don't want to exclude the littler kids," said Christine Seyfert, Board Member for Totes 2 Tots.

Totes 2 Tots will be at the Columbus Cottonmouths game on Jan. 5 to collect bags.

All bags collected in Columbus will be sent to Department of Family and Children Services to benefit the more than 417 foster care children in Muscogee County.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.