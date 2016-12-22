Auburn City Manager to retire starting March 2017

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn City Manager Charles Duggan, Jr. announced his retirement this week, which will be effective on March 1, 2017.

Charlie began his career with the City of Auburn as a part-time employee in the Parks and Recreation Department in 1989, where he worked his way up to Director of Special Programs before transferring to the Information Technology Department in 1998.

As a member of the IT staff, Charlie served as Network Administrator, Assistant Director, and Deputy Director before being promoted to Assistant City Manager in August of 2005. Charlie became Auburn’s City Manager in February of 2006.

During Charlie’s tenure as City Manager, over 4,400 new jobs have been announced with 22 new companies locating in Auburn and 69 companies expanding.

Charlie took early action to counter the effect of the “great recession” locally by constraining operational and personnel expenses. As a result, there was no reduction in basic city services provided to residents during the recession. In 2015, due to this focus on fiscal responsibility, the City was able to increase its financial commitment to Auburn City Schools to aid with unprecedented enrollment growth.

In 2016, the Annual Citizen Survey indicated high levels of citizen satisfaction, with the “overall quality of city services” ranking 31 points above the national average and the “value received for tax dollars,” ranking 30 points above the national average.

Charlie will close his career with the City of Auburn with 28 years of service to Auburn’s citizens.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.