Phenix City mother of two loses home due to fire days before Christmas

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Phenix City family is without a home just a few days before Christmas.



Although the home has significant damage it's not a total loss but the same cannot be said for their Christmas gifts.



The mother and two kids will be staying at a family member's home until this two bedroom home is renovated.



The Phenix City Fire Chief confirms to News Leader 9, the fire originated in the kitchen possibly from the stove of the home on 21st place.



Firefighters were called here before noon Wednesday.



Amber Williams who live there with her two sons says she was in the bed sleep when she woke up hearing the window glass break because of the fire.



She was able to get out and call 911 but not before she saw her kitchen on fire.



"I went around the street to get some help with the fire by the time I came back the fire was in the front room through the whole house. The fire trucks came and by the time they got here the fire was at the screen door and I lost everything," said Amber Williams.



The family's Christmas tree and presents were also destroyed in the fire.



Williams says she was able to receive assistance from the Valley Rescue Mission for Christmas toys for her young sons who were not home during the fire.



Thankfully, Williams says once the home is renovated her landlord plans to let her and the kids move back inside.

