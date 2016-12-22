Shirtless Tiger Woods 'Mac Daddy Santa' photo is holiday treat for Twitter

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows!More >>
Columbus State's Anita Howard was named Women's College Basketball Coach of the Year for the state of Georgia by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Thursday.
No. 7 Chattahoochee Valley rode a pair of stellar pitching performances to a sweep of Alabama Southern, 8-0 and 9-3, in a Thursday doubleheader played at Howard Lake Field.
Caleb Ross has been named the new head football coach at Opelika High School. Coach Ross has been Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director at McGill-Toolen High School in Mobile, AL since 2014.
Columbus High School beat Carver High School 69-67 in overtime to win the State Championship in Atlanta.
