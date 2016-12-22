Tiger Woods 'Mac Daddy Santa' photo is holiday tweet - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Shirtless Tiger Woods 'Mac Daddy Santa' photo is holiday treat for Twitter

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Someone come get their Uncle Eldrick. (Source: Tiger Woods/Twitter screenshot) Someone come get their Uncle Eldrick. (Source: Tiger Woods/Twitter screenshot)

(WTVM) - Tiger Woods has a lot of time on his hands as he prepares to return to professional golf. 

The once great golfer sidelined with injuries for the last few years and not competitive, posed in a shirtless photo with an Oakland Raiders hat, white goatee, and sunglasses for an..interesting pre-Christmas picture. 

"Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW" he wrote on Twitter Thursday. 

More than 17,000 retweets later, the internet has a gift for trolls and jokes that will last through the New Year. Most inquired with the most basic question: why? Why, Tiger? JUST. WHY. 

Many others on Twitter weren't as subtle. 

Others just went with it. 

He has two children, Sam, 9, and Charlie, 7, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Either way, Woods is preparing to return to the PGA Tour in 2017 and has committed to play at the Genesis Open in February 2017. Perhaps he's asked Santa for his game back. He finished 4-under in four rounds at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

