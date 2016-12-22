Shirtless Tiger Woods 'Mac Daddy Santa' photo is holiday treat for Twitter

Someone come get their Uncle Eldrick. (Source: Tiger Woods/Twitter screenshot)

(WTVM) - Tiger Woods has a lot of time on his hands as he prepares to return to professional golf.

The once great golfer sidelined with injuries for the last few years and not competitive, posed in a shirtless photo with an Oakland Raiders hat, white goatee, and sunglasses for an..interesting pre-Christmas picture.

"Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW" he wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

More than 17,000 retweets later, the internet has a gift for trolls and jokes that will last through the New Year. Most inquired with the most basic question: why? Why, Tiger? JUST. WHY.

.@TigerWoods who is this taking the picture? Why didn't they stop this? pic.twitter.com/nv7h7tlNHI — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) December 22, 2016

Many others on Twitter weren't as subtle.

Others just went with it.

.@TigerWoods bro, you’re not DM’ing right now — Sam Ro (@bySamRo) December 22, 2016

He has two children, Sam, 9, and Charlie, 7, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Either way, Woods is preparing to return to the PGA Tour in 2017 and has committed to play at the Genesis Open in February 2017. Perhaps he's asked Santa for his game back. He finished 4-under in four rounds at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month.

