Columbus fraternity gives away toys before Christmas

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One local fraternity is giving back to their community with Christmas only days away.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated held its annual Christmas giveaway on Thursday.

The event at the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity House in Columbus gave away boxes filled with toys to some families in need.

Fraternity members say it's all part of their effort to give back to the community.

The fraternity says they want the community to know they're an organization that gives back and help people in any way they can.

