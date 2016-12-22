Columbus barbershop owner gives away bikes for kids

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Mike Hampton, owner of All Star Barbershop on 35th Street, gave away 25 bikes to neighborhood kids this afternoon.

The bikes were given out at the Living by Faith Christian Center. The All Star Barbershop is an extension of Living by Faith Christian Center Church.

The bikes went to children in the need who might not get much for Christmas.

"It's also a good witness of Jesus Christ that we love them that we are not here to take, but give,” said Vesta Mouran, the organizer of the event.

Organizers also tell us this was their first year holding the event..and that all the money raised was through donations.

