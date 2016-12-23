18 wheeler log truck overturns on US 280 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A log truck has overturned on Highway 280 in Phenix City Friday morning around 5:50 a.m.

The accident has caused several cars to pile up at the intersection of US 280/Crawford Dr.

The incident involved two pick-up trucks and an 18 wheeler log truck.

According to Phenix City Police, the people involved received non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited, check back for more updates.

