18 wheeler log truck overturns on US 280 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A log truck has overturned on Highway 280 in Phenix City Friday morning around 5:50 a.m. 

The accident has caused several cars to pile up at the intersection of US 280/Crawford Dr. 

The incident involved two pick-up trucks and an 18 wheeler log truck. 

According to Phenix City Police, the people involved received non-life-threatening injuries. 

Details are limited, check back for more updates. 

