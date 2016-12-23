Best and worst times to hit the road for holiday travel

(WTVM) – If you are trying to figure out when to hit the road for the holidays so you can beat most of the traffic, we have you covered.

According to research from the Waze traffic app, Atlanta roads will be the busiest on Christmas Eve between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The report says the best times to be on the road are earlier in the morning between 6 and 8 later in the evening between 7 and 9.

If you're heading north, it's unlikely you'll be able to avoid Atlanta traffic, but experts say planning ahead can go a long way.

