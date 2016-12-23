Columbus restaurants team up to serve holiday meal for those in need

If you walked by Safe House ministries in Columbus on Friday, Dec. 23, you might have smelled the aroma of pizza and tacos in the air. But if you went inside the building, you would have seen more than just the delicious food prepared for Safe House visitors.

Faces’ of the visitors from the program lit up with excitement as several employees from both Barberitos and Your Pie, served a warm meal.

“The community has supported us so much over the few years so we wanted to give back a little something, especially around the holidays,” said Franchisee Owner of Your Pie and Barberitos, Barrett Feighner.

Executive Director of Safe House Ministries, Neil Richardson, said Feighner called him asking if they could coordinate the event.

“People are used to getting something for Christmas or Thanksgiving but we’re here a few days before Christmas to help out people who can’t eat out and get something they want on their own,” said Feighner.

The restaurants combined brought several different styles of pizzas and a full taco bar to accommodate full-service meals. About 8 employees between both restaurants helped serve for the occasion.

“This is kind of unique because they are used to having meals and kind of traditional holiday stuff,” said Richardson. “But to have a restaurant say ‘ we want you to enjoy our stuff’, that is cool.”

Former Safe House visitor, Eduardo Lockley said he often returns to visit with the people in the program.

“It gives them hope and I appreciate them showing me the love because I’ll show them the same love,” said Lockley. “Around these special holidays, for the different companies coming in to provide the food,” Eduardo said it means a lot.

“Well we’ve always wanted to do something to help around the holidays,” said Feighner, including the hope that this meal can add a positive aspect to someone’s holiday season.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.