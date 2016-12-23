Midtown Columbus Checkers reopens

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you love burgers, shakes, and fries— you're in luck if you are in the Midtown Columbus area.

The Checker's on Wynnton Road is back open for business and under new management.

The Florida-based fast food chain restaurant was closed for nearly a year and underwent renovations prior to opening Friday.

Checker's district Manager Adrean Mason says they are looking to put "WOW" in every single bag.

"Our purpose here and our mission here is to what we start our day with is to spoil our guest with insanely crazy food good food and wow experiences that brighten their day and that's what we are going to do," said Mason.

Mason also says she reopened the restaurant in memory of her grandmother who not only loved the food but was more impressed with the customer experience.

Checkers hours of operation are:

Sunday - Wednesday 10 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Thursday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 a.m.

