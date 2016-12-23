5 million Georgians expected to travel next two weeks

(WTVM) – AAA has made its predictions for holiday travel for the state of Georgia.

AAA predicts that nearly five million people throughout the state of Georgia will travel within the next two weeks.

Many of those travelers will be driving and transportation officials want to make sure drivers are safe.

Last year, Georgia saw 28 traffic-related fatalities over the Christmas and New Year's travel period.

At last count, Georgia has reported 1,460 road fatalities this year and we still have nine days to go.

Transportation officials say pay attention to the road as well as your speed.

The Christmas travel period ends Monday at midnight.

