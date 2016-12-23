AL troopers deliver teddy bears to kids at EAMC

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – With Christmas less than two days away, Alabama State Troopers are spreading holiday cheer to children in the hospital.

Every year, State Troopers pass out hundreds of bears to sick children. They stopped by East Alabama Medical Center on Friday and our cameras were along for the cool moment for the children.

“We are taking teddy bears to the kids who are hospitalized over the Christmas weekend... we see a lot of tragedy over the Christmas season so anything positive is good for our hearts too,” said Cpl. Jess Thornton with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Aiden Sears has an eye infection and has been at EAMC since Tuesday and will likely remain over the Christmas Weekend.

"How bad has it been to be here over Christmas. Oh, it's horrible. We don't have family here so we are passing the kids back and forth," said Cassie Sears, Aiden’s mother.

The Teddy Bear and the visit with State Troopers made Aiden smile— and his parents too.

Troopers and their teddy bear look-a-likes have been traveling to hospitals all over the state this week, visiting children and their families.

It's a refreshing change of pace for the men and women in uniform... who normally visit hospitals under very different circumstances.

"Troopers have been doing this in Alabama for over 25 years and on average we normally hand out about 500 bears statewide," said Cpl. Thornton

Donations are always welcome to help the Troopers pay for and deliver the bears.

Aiden and his family were able to leave the hospital Friday and head home for Christmas!

