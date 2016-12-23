Georgia State Patrol on the roads this holiday season

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – As some people are doing last minute shopping or trying to get to their destination for the holiday, Georgia law enforcement officers are telling drivers to stay off the naughty list when on the roads this season.

They want to put the brakes on the rising number of traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Because the number of traffic deaths has increased this year from 2015 and law enforcement wants drivers to slow down, buckle up, and keep your attention on the road.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says more than half the fatalities this year involve people who were not wearing their seatbelt.

"It is the proactive thing to do by buckling yourself up and make sure the other people in the car are too. If a child is going to go to sleep, let them sleep in the car seat. It is the safe place for them. Some people want to lay children in the seat and buckle the seatbelt around them. That is dangerous. Let's make sure everybody gets there safely, that includes you and all your passengers," said Harris Blackwood, GOHS Director.

Officers say they won't be lenient for those they pull over during the holiday travel period.

Law enforcement will also have zero tolerance for drunk and impaired drivers, especially during the New Year's Eve weekend.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.