A guide to making holiday returns

A Phenix City teen who was charged with reckless murder for a hit-and-run that claimed the life of 31-year-old Nathan Wombles plead guilty to manslaughter.More >>
Columbus State University is celebrating its seventh annual celebration of diversity and inclusion with speaker Judge Glenda Hatchett on Thursday, March 30.More >>
After over 40 years, city leaders are now considering to either fix the Columbus Government Center or build a brand new one.More >>
A new piece of Georgia legislation, making it easier to get a liquor license in Muscogee County, passes the Senate, and is now headed to Governor Nathan Deal's desk to possibly sign into law.More >>
The 2017 Spring Fling Carnival is coming soon to Columbus. From April 7-16, folks of all ages can enjoy and exciting carnival midway at the Columbus Civic Center with awesome rides for adults and children with carnival games and food.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
Northport police say 52-year-old Anthony Bush is facing a child porn charge after investigators found child porn pictures on his work computer and phone.More >>
A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 15 years after a judge found him guilty of domestic assault last week.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
