Christmas morning reminders for easy gift-returns & exchanges

Many children across the valley are counting down the hours to Christmas morning when they'll be able to open presents. However, in the rush of excitement, some make simple mistakes that could be costly should you want to return or exchange a present.

While wrapping paper goes flying Sunday morning, experts say it's important to look out for a few items to keep away from the trash pile.

First, you'll want to check if there are any gift receipts or return stickers attached to your present. This will come in handy if you are looking to return or exchange the item later.

While you may like the look of your new Christmas sweater, experts say don't be quick to pull tags. "I wouldn't remove the tag until you've tried it on and you're sure you want to keep it," said one Target manager.

Next, the Better Business Bureau says you'll want to keep some items like electronics in their original packaging. While the boxes may be an eyesore, the BBB says many stores will not accept returns or exchanges without them.

"Holidays are all about having a good time and having fun with the stuff they've purchased, and to get up to the counter and not be able to return it is kind of disappointing," said one Best Buy manager.

When it comes to boxes, you'll also want to look for Amazon shipping boxes. Amazon and Goodwill are teaming up for the Give Back Box initiative.

You can print a prepaid shipping label, and stuff your box with clothes or household goods. The company will then ship the package to the nearest Goodwill store for you.

[RELATED: A guide to making holiday returns]

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.