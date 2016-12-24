Healthy habits important for the holiday season

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With Christmas Day on Sunday and less than a week away from 2017, athletic trainers in the Fountain City want everyone to be mindful of healthy habits this season.

It's an early morning start for gym-goers at Orange Theory Fitness on Whitesville Road, and yes, there are people getting in their workouts before sitting down for Christmas Eve dinner.

Trainer Mike Porter says staying healthy should be a year-long thing, which is why people keep coming to him for advice.

"Now, being here, for me, it's able to give people the results they're looking for, and that's what's important," Porter says.

Part of that advice, along with proper exercise, is knowing when to treat yourself and when to stay on track.

"First and foremost, it's moderation. You have to make healthy lifestyle changes. Too much of the times, we get so wrapped up in diets - you're going to get the results and lose that weight, but it's not sustainable in life for long periods of time," said Porter.

Trainers say another key to staying healthy is finding a place where you'll love to come burn off the extra calories.

"Essentially, we're going to make sure the coaches are out here and make sure everybody's safe, they're happy, they're healthy. When they come in, they're going to enjoy the experience," said Faraji Prator, trainer.

