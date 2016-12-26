Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve around at 5:45 a.m. claimed the life of an Auburn woman.

Jessica Michelle Norwood, 29, was killed when the 2009 Toyota Camry she was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

Norwood, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 31 at the 62-mile marker, seven miles south of Brewton.

This incident is under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.

