Smiths Station girl, 7, dies after striking utility pole in 4-wheeler accident Christmas Day

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County coroner confirmed that a 7-year-old girl passed away following a four-wheeler accident.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on Christmas Day on Lee Road 2006 in Smiths Station.

The little girl, who was identified by the family as Stobhan Huguley, or Kupcake, was rushed by East Alabama Medical Center's EMS to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus and pronounced dead in the emergency room at 1:07 PM.

The girl was riding on an ATV four-wheeler with an adult family member when the girl apparently throttled the vehicle too much causing it to rear up and lose control and leave the roadway striking a utility pole. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation.

A postmortem examination is being done by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery as required by Alabama law on any unexpected child death under the age of 18.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help for Huguley's funeral expenses. If you would like to donate click here.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.