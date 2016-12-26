Opelika man, 28, identified in single-vehicle deadly crash

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 28-year-old man early Monday morning in the 300 block of Cusseta Road in front of Storybook Farms.

Opelika Police Units along with Fire and Rescue Units of the Opelika Fire Department responded and located the crash scene. The Lee County coroner also responded and pronounced the victim dead at 12:55 a.m. at the scene.

The 28-year-old male driver, identified as Selonzo Jackson, died following the crash. Jackson was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The investigation is still in the very early stages. However, preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling west on Cusseta Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

If you have any information concerning this traffic crash is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at (334) 705-5200.

