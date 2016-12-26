Waverly woman dies after striking pickup truck in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A Waverly woman was killed instantly from a massive head injury and blunt force impact injuries following an accident in Lee County, AL.

The accident happened at the intersection of US Hwy. 280 West and Alabama 147 around 7:14 p.m.

Debra Childs Hammock, 54, turned in front of a pickup truck towing a boat and struck the passenger side of her vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Hammock was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:33 p.m. She was traveling west on US Hwy 280 when she attempted to turn south onto Alabama Highway 147.

The pickup truck was traveling east on US Hwy 280. Hammock’s 3-year-old grandson was in a car seat in the rear of her Toyota Corolla and was not injured but was transported to the emergency room to be examined as a precaution. He was released without injury.

The driver of the pickup was not injured. The ALEA is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.