Oklahoma girls get heartwarming teddy bears with late grandfather's voice

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
OKLAHOMA CITY (WTVM) - One teen captured the tear-inducing holiday moment that makes you immediately want to hug your grandparents for as long as you can. 

Jennifer Ramos, 16, and her two sisters, Marina and Sarahy were heartbroken when they lost their loving grandfather, Florencio Jimenez, in September 2015. 

Jimenez died of a stroke after he was robbed at a car wash in Oklahoma City. Two suspects have since been arrested and charged with armed robbery and murder, according to The Oklahoman

But what Ramos tweeted on Christmas 2016 was special, and will ensure that their grandfather's memory - and voice - will live on. 

An aunt created two teddy bears for Marina and Sarshy - and both included video recordings of their grandfather's voice. 

"So, my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago," Ramos tweeted. "My aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpa's voice."

Both girls pull the bears dressed in a standard grandfather flannel shirt and clutch each stuffed animal in a warm hug - much like their grandfather would. The voice included a special inside joke and their grandfather's laugh, Ramos told BuzzFeed

And this is nothing new - another Twitter user posted the video of her mom getting a teddy bear with the voice of her late husband and sprayed with his cologne. 

One Twitter user captured exactly how all of us feel right now. 

You can go call your grandparents and tell them you love them now. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.

