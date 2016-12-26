Oklahoma girls get heartwarming teddy bears with late grandfather's voice

OKLAHOMA CITY (WTVM) - One teen captured the tear-inducing holiday moment that makes you immediately want to hug your grandparents for as long as you can.

Jennifer Ramos, 16, and her two sisters, Marina and Sarahy were heartbroken when they lost their loving grandfather, Florencio Jimenez, in September 2015.

Jimenez died of a stroke after he was robbed at a car wash in Oklahoma City. Two suspects have since been arrested and charged with armed robbery and murder, according to The Oklahoman.

But what Ramos tweeted on Christmas 2016 was special, and will ensure that their grandfather's memory - and voice - will live on.

An aunt created two teddy bears for Marina and Sarshy - and both included video recordings of their grandfather's voice.

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice???? pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr — yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016

"So, my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago," Ramos tweeted. "My aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpa's voice."

Both girls pull the bears dressed in a standard grandfather flannel shirt and clutch each stuffed animal in a warm hug - much like their grandfather would. The voice included a special inside joke and their grandfather's laugh, Ramos told BuzzFeed.

And this is nothing new - another Twitter user posted the video of her mom getting a teddy bear with the voice of her late husband and sprayed with his cologne.

First Christmas without my dad so we got her a build a bear and dressed him like my dad with his voice and the cologne he wore????????6/20/16 pic.twitter.com/qdkDTXUelk — Jade ?? (@Ms_jadeee_) December 25, 2016

One Twitter user captured exactly how all of us feel right now.

my mom recorded me after i watched a video on twitter ???????????? pic.twitter.com/oCEQ5I1qYn — curly (@BriannaaaaAlise) December 25, 2016

You can go call your grandparents and tell them you love them now.

