Phenix City man identified in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A Phenix City man died following a crash on Marvyn Parkway at the intersection of Crawford Road on Monday at 12:15 p.m.

According to police, a Chevrolet Avalanche and a Harley Davidson motorcycle collided into each other and the motorcyclist, identified as 53-year-old Philip Alexander, died as a result of the crash.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris responded and pronounced Alexander dead on the scene at 12:34 p.m.

The investigation is still in the very early stages. However, preliminary investigation shows that the Chevrolet Avalanche was attempting to make a left turn from Marvyn Parkway onto Crawford Road.

The motorcycle was traveling north on Marvyn Parkway when the two vehicles collided.

No postmortem examination will be performed and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident.

Anyone who may have any information concerning this traffic crash is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic-Homicide Unit at (334)-705-5200.

