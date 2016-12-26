Columbus man injured in Dec. 13 accident dies Monday

One day after the accident on Dec. 13, Ralph Valdespino's brother recovered some of the items from his vehicle. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man who is rescued from his vehicle after it overturned and fell into an embankment earlier this month passed away Monday afternoon.

Ralph Valdespino, 67, of Columbus, passed away at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Valdespino died as a result of the blunt force trauma injuries from a Dec. 13 accident on Whitesville Road.

Valdespino was rescued from the vehicle by a Muscogee County Sheriff's deputy, a soldier, and other passersby following the accident.

After the accident, Valdespino did not have any broken bones or internal injuries but he is still in critical condition. At the time, doctors did not know how long Valdespino was underwater until someone came to help.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.